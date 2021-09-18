Women robbed at gunpoint at Campbellville

Two women, aged 58 and 63, were last evening robbed at gunpoint as they were walking home.

The incident occurred at around 20:00hrs at Austin Street, Campbellville, Georgetown.

Reports are that the women were walking when two suspects approached on a motorcycle.

The pillion rider dismounted the bike, pointed the handgun at the women and said “don’t say a word, give me de bags”.

The bandits collected the women’s handbags which collectively contained $45,000 in cash.

They then made good their escape.