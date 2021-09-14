‘Women must not be abused for cheap political points’ – Georgetown Mayor condemns attack against Education Minister

STATEMENT BY HIS WORSHIP PANDIT UBRAJ NARINE, MAYOR OF THE CITY OF GEORGETOWN CONDEMNING THE DISRESPECTFUL SOCIAL MEDIA POSTING AGAINST THE MINISTER OF EDUCATION

I have stumbled on a vile and repugnant song which is purported to be directed at the Minister of Education, the lyrics of which are gross and distasteful.

As Mayor of the City of Georgetown, I encourage every right-thinking Guyanese to reject this song which must not be tolerated in our country. Women form the backbone of our nation and are our first connection to the world.

Our women must be protected and must not be used or abused for cheap political points. The people of Guyana must not be exposed to such crass behaviour despite political differences.

Unfortunately, this song serves no other purpose than to foment an already fragile society. We face a national crisis of the COVID-19 pandemic and are challenged by actions that straddle the line of a creeping dictatorship.

I am disappointed by this social media post and encourage that our energies are directed to develop our country for all of Guyana to benefit. We must ensure that our constitutional rights are safeguarded and that our citizens especially our women feel safe. I pray that good sense prevails, and this song is removed from circulation.