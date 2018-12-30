Women killed after car slams into bus shed

Two women were killed on Saturday afternoon at Marudi Public Road Soesdyke-Linden Highway after a car slammed into a bus shed.

Dead are Melva Lucus, 54, and Elsa Fernandes, 51, both of Grand Sand Road Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara (EBD). >>>INews>>> understands that the two woman normally “walk and sell” plantain chips, sugar cakes and other sweets.

Reports are at about 16:45h, a motorcar with registration number PRR 3606 driven by a 28-year-old resident of Kuru Kururu Village was proceeding along the Marudi public road at a fast rate of speed when the driver allegedly swerved to avoid hitting another motorcar.

<<<Inews>>> understands that the other car was proceeding south along the western lane; overtaking another vehicle.

The driver of PRR 3606 reportedly lost control of his vehicle and collided into a wooden bus shed on the western parapet of the road and further collided with two female pedestrians, who were standing on the western parapet.

The two women were picked up in an unconscious state by Police and rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where they were pronounced dead on arrival.

The driver of the motorcar was taken into Police custody and a breathalyser was conducted. Police have since said that he passed the breathalyser test. The bodies of the women are at the Lyken’s Funeral Parlour awaiting post mortem.