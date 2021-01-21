Women fined $100,000 each for racial social media posts

Four women were on Wednesday hauled before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan for inciting racial tension during the March 2020 elections period.

Those charged are Tiffany Greene, Lashona Chester, Stacy Smarte, and Glynis Gibson.

They pleaded guilty to the charge brought against them by the Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) which stated that during the month of March 2020, on their Facebook pages, they caused racial or ethnic violence or hatred and excited hostility or ill-will on the basis of race.

During their court appearance, the women begged for leniency, noting that they were first-time offenders. They were each fined $100,000 and given a stern warning by Chief Magistrate McLennan.