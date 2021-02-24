Women attacked, robbed by armed bandits who invaded their home

Ahilia Robertson, 40, and 38-year-old Yogita Balgobin of Mon Repos Railway Embankment, East Coast Demerara (ECD), were on Monday robbed by two armed men as they were about to retire to bed.

According to Police, the two women were allegedly robbed at around 23:15h after the gunmen invaded their property.

Reports are that Robertson had just locked her gate and as she walked towards her house, she observed two men, one armed with a gun and the other with a knife, walking towards her.

She told Police that the men held onto her and began demanding that she hand over the cash and jewellery. Fearful for her life, Robertson led the men to where she was keeping the valuables.

Robertson and Balgobin were relieved of two cell phones, one laptop, and one iPad.

Following the robbery, one of the bandits allegedly hit Robertson to her neck before making good their escape in a waiting motorcar. Investigations are ongoing.