Women, aged 52 and 65, die from Covid-19

Two more persons who were infected with the novel coronavirus have died, according to a statement from the Ministry of Health.

The latest fatalities are two women who are from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) and are aged 52 and 65.

This takes the country’s total death toll to 312.

It also takes the total Covid-19 deaths recorded for May 2021 to 12.

