Woman’s body found in trench at Eccles

The body of a so far unidentified woman was on Saturday found floating in a trench alongside the Eccles Dumpsite Road on the East Bank of Demerara.

Police say at about 15:00hrs on Saturday, a call was received from the Police 911 Hotline about a body floating in a trench at Eccles dumpsite road.

As a result, Police ranks visited the location where they found the partly decomposed body of a female, believed to be of Mixed ancestry and between the ages of 30 and 40, floating face-down in a trench alongside the Eccles dumpsite road.

The body was fished out and examined by the CSI rank, and what appeared to be blood and water were flowing from the nostrils.

The face was swollen, and the body was cladded in long black tights and a grey armless top with one-side slippers. There was no mark of violence seen on the body, which was escorted to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home awaiting identification and post-mortem examination.

--- ---