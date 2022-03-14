Woman walks into Police Station and commits suicide

Police have since launched an investigation after a woman this morning walked into the Brickdam Police Station and committed suicide.

Trudy DeHaarte, an animal welfare officer, shot herself and reportedly died on the spot.

The woman is a 48-year-old mother of two children, who is also a licensed firearm holder.

INews was told that the woman suspected her husband of having an affair and she had confided with a cousin about her marital problems. It is unclear why she travelled to the police station.

This is a developing story…