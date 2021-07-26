Woman stabs teen for breaking up with her

An 18-year-old lad Tabatinga Drive, Lethem, Central Rupununi was on Sunday afternoon stabbed two times by a 20-year-old woman with whom he had just broken up with.

Police said the woman became annoyed after the teen said he wanted to end their relationship. As such, the woman armed herself with a knife and stabbed the young man to his arms.

The victim rushed to nearby family members who escorted him to the Lethem Regional Hospital where he was treated and sent away.

The suspect remains at large. Investigations are ongoing.