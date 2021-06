A 40-year-old woman today turned up at the Sparendaam Police Station with a knife in her possession, confessing that she had just stabbed her partner.

The 29-year-old man is currently hospitalised while the woman was taken into custody.

The woman told investigators that she was imbibing with some friends at a location on the East Coast of Demerara when her reputed husband showed up and started to physically assault her.

As such, she retaliated and stabbed him twice.

Investigations are ongoing.