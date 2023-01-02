Woman stabs reputed husband to death after he slapped her several times

A 25-year-old labourer is now dead after he was stabbed to his chest by his reputed wife, Lakiesha Garnette, a housewife.

Dead is Jason Bownath of Middle Street, Princetown, Corriverton, Berbice. The incident occurred at around 23:50hrs on Sunday at the couple’s shared home.

Police said earlier in the day, the duo was at the suspect’s mother’s home at a family function when they had an argument, during which, the victim slapped the woman twice to her face.

The woman subsequently went home and was shortly followed by her reputed husband.

At home, the couple continued to argue during which the man reportedly slapped the victim again.

The woman then picked up a knife and stabbed the man once to his chest.

Bownath was taken to the Skeldon Public Hospital where he was then transferred to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital where he died whilst receiving treatment.

The couple has two children, aged 6 and 5.