Woman stabbed to death by son-in-law

After being warned several times about intervening in the relationship between her daughter and her son-in-law, a woman was stabbed to death by the man after she once again objected to the relationship.

The incident occurred on Monday at her Vryheid’s Lust, East Coast Demerara home.

Fifty-six-year-old Velma Pickering was reportedly stabbed several times by her son-in-law who visited her home on Monday afternoon.

INews understands that during his visit to the woman’s home, she complained about his attitude towards her daughter thus resulting in an argument.

He reportedly walked up to the woman, whipped out a knife from his waist and stabbed her several times about the body.

The woman managed to raised an alarm and subsequently fell to the ground. The suspect, who resides at Buxton, ECD however, attempted to escape but was apprehended and later handed over to the police.

Pickering nevertheless, died on the spot. Investigations are ongoing.