Woman shot in buttocks by gunman, 4 others injured

A vendor and four others are now nursing gunshot injuries after a gunman opened fire in the May Pen town centre in Clarendon, Jamaica.The vendor was reportedly shot to her buttocks.

According to reports, the incident occurred at about 15:45h on Saturday when the man approached the female vendor.

An eyewitness reported that the man who was posing as a customer approached the woman and shortly after reached into a plastic bag, whipped out a pistol and open fire.

However, the woman attempted to escape and the man pulled out another gun, this time a pistol and shot at the vendor hitting her to her arm and buttocks.

Four other persons who were within range of the gunman were shot as he was pursuing the vendor. The five injured were receiving treatment at May Pen Hospital. (Jamaica Observer)