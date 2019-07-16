Woman shot had secured a restraining order against her ex-boyfriend

The 20-year-old woman who is currently battling for her life had secured a restraining order against her ex-boyfriend, Daniel Hinckson, 24.

Faith Thompson was shot to her neck by her ex-boyfriend, who later turned the gun on himself.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) said the duo were in an intimate relationship for over seven years but Hinckson was abusive towards her.

Thompson had moved to Norton Street, Lodge Georgetown to escape the relationship and on July 8, 2019, she had taken out a restraining order against the abusive man.

Today at around 10:45hrs, Thompson was shot to the neck by her ex-boyfriend who later killed himself.

Thompson is currently in a stable condition while Hinckson was pronounced dead on arrival at the GPHC.

At the time of the incident, Thompson’s uncle heard two loud explosions and upon investigation, he saw the woman running from the bedroom, covered in blood.

She was immediately rushed to the GPHC.

Meanwhile, the ex-boyfriend was discovered motionless in the house, with a handgun in his right hand.