Woman shot dead; boyfriend injured in Linden shooting

A 27-year-old woman was reportedly killed while her boyfriend was critically injured following a shooting incident at Amelia’s Ward, Linden on Thursday afternoon.

The dead woman has been identified as Colissa Hunte of Rainbow City, Mackenzie, Linden while her boyfriend, ex-cop Teon “Spoil Child” Allen is presently hospitalized at the Linden Hospital Complex (LHC).

While details of the incident are currently sketchy, reports are that the couple came under fire while at the Amelia’s Ward house.

Divisional Commander Hugh Winter noted that Police were summoned to the scene following the incident and are currently conducting investigations.