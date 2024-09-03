Woman shot after cops open fire on suspicious vehicle

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

The Guyana Police Force is currently investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Monday, September 02, 2024, at approximately 14:00hrs on Lime Street, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown.

It was reported that two ranks from the Brickdam Police Station Impact Base Anti-Crime Patrol were on duty when they attempted to stop a tinted vehicle to carry out a search based on information they had received.

The car refused to stop and sped away, so the ranks opened fire while chasing it.

Following the incident, a 28-year-old female Venezuelan bystander was shot in the buttocks on the left side. She is currently in the Georgetown Public Hospital Accident and Emergency Unit awaiting surgery.

The ranks involved are under close arrest. The Office of Professional Responsibility is currently conducting an investigation.

