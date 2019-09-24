Woman severely beaten by husband refuses to press charges

…tells Police injuries were from a fall

The 33-year-old woman who was severely beaten by her 24-year-old husband last week, resulting in her being hospitalised, has refused to press charges for the life-threatening beating she received.

The Corentyne woman is seeking to get back with a man who almost killed her last week. The flogging was the latest in a series of beatings which resulted in the mother of three having to seek medical attention.

On Friday evening the woman ran out of the hospital after she was taken to the medical institution by relatives. A relative told Inews that Swaswattie Etwaru took her own discharge despite advice by medical personnel.

Etwaru, also called “Ramona”, of Lot 33 Hampshire, Corentyne, on Saturday said she was beaten by her husband.

According to her, the 24-year-old man that she has been living with for the past three years met her on the road one week ago as she was walking home from church and broke a branch and started beating her.

At home, she said, she was lashed in the head with a piece of wood.

However, according to Etwaru, that three-hour beating was not her first. In fact, it has been a constant feature in their three-year relationship.

Just over a week ago she suffered a fractured rib during one of her weekly physical encounters with the father of her one-year-old child, for whom she sometimes has to seek assistance from neighbours to provide food for.

According to Etwaru, she only reported the physical abuse once to the police and then begged the Magistrate not to penalise him and refused to give any evidence.

“Steady he beating me. He went to jail and come out back… he tie me up and do me all sort of things, still living with he,” she revealed.

Asked about the rationale behind the decision, Etwaru told Guyana Times that she wanted to make a life with the father of her child for whom she is also five months pregnant.

“I don’t do wrong things. I go to church and try to live a good life with him and he still does beat me.”

She detailed that when he is working, he would give her money and then beat her a few days later for money to purchase cigarettes, drugs and alcohol.

When he is not working, Etwaru revealed that she would beg for money so that she might not be brutalised.

On Monday Police investigators went to the home of the beaten woman to get a statement but to their surprise she informed the officers that her injuries were as a result of a fall.

However, the woman’s 15-year-old son said that he witnessed Tuesday’s beating while his 19-year-old sister said she was forced to remove from the house because of the physical and verbal abuse meted out to her mother.

Frustrated with the situation, the woman’s teen daughter said that this is the last time she will be supporting her mother through the abuse.

The teenager said when she inquired why her mother was putting up with the abuse, she was told it was because of her love for him. Despite the injuries, Etwaru said that she is willing to stay with her partner.