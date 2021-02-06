Woman robbed of motorcycle in Campbellville

Armed bandits on Friday night robbed 27-year-old Munifa Erskine of her motorcycle, CK 1906.

The incident occurred around 18:00h at Dennis Street and Stone Avenue, Georgetown.

The police said Erskine, a resident of Block X Liliendaal, South Sophia, was proceeding east along Dennis Street, Campbellville, on her motorcycle and while approaching Stone Avenue, the two male suspects rode up alongside her on a red motorcycle.

The pillion rider kicked the woman’s bike causing her to fall to the ground.

The suspect dismounted his bike, took out a handgun and discharged a round in the Erskine’s direction.

The suspect then picked up the motorcycle and he along with the other suspect made good their escape on the two bikes south along Stone Avenue.

Erskine’s stolen motorcycle is valued at $178,000.

Investigations are ongoing.