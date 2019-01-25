Woman robbed after leaving city bank

A woman was reportedly relieved of a bag containing $100,000 and other items while at the intersection at Main and Lamaha Streets, Georgetown earlier today.

Based on information reaching Inews, the woman had finished a transaction at a commercial bank in the area and was going about her business when the car in which she was travelling was intercepted by a new model Premio Motorcar.

One of the occupants of the motorcar reportedly exited the vehicle and brandished a handgun at the woman during which he ordered her to hand over the bag containing the money.

He subsequently reached into the car and grabbed the bag containing the money, phone and important documents before rejoining the getaway car which sped off the scene. The police are investigating the robbery.