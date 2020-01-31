Woman remanded for stabbing mother of two to death

Shaleza Ellis, 23, of Charlotte Street, Georgetown was this morning charged with the murder of Latoya Haywood, a mother of two who succumbed to her injuries about one month after she was stabbed during a party on Christmas Day.

Ellis was not required to plea to the indictable charged and was remanded to prison until February 3.

According to reports, the mother of two was at a party in the company of her cousin and sister-in-law.

Haywood approached the the father of her cousin’s child and asked him to buy her a drink.

However, this reportedly angered the suspect, who is the man’s current girlfriend.

As a result, an altercation ensued between Ellis and Haywood’s cousin.

According to reports, during the altercation, Ellis attempted to stab the cousin, but ended up stabbing Haywood.

Haywood received injuries in the region of her heart.

The injured woman was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where she was battling for her life. She succumbed to her injuries on January 23.