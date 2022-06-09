Woman remanded for attempting to smuggle cocaine in religious items

Twenty-three-year-old Lisa Ramnarine was today remanded to prison after she was charged with attempting to smuggle cocaine in a havan kund, a Hindu religious item.

The woman appeared before Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court where she pleaded not guilty to the charge of trafficking narcotics.

Bail was denied and the young lady was remanded to prison until July 5.

Ramnarine was arrested on Tuesday after ranks of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU), acting on information received, went to the DHL Headquarters at Fifth Street, Alberttown, Georgetown where they made the discovery.

The drugs were hidden in a compartment within the havan kund.

The sender’s information retrieved from the package led to the arrest of the suspect who resides at Hague, West Coast Demerara (WCD).

The cocaine amounted to 540 grams and carried a street value of US$2700. CANU said the drugs would be worth more if it had reached its intended destination.