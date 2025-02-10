Woman living in fear as ex-boyfriend/ex-cop threatens to kill her, attacks relative

A 42-year-old Guyanese national residing in America is currently in fear returning home after her ex-boyfriend on Sunday brutally attacked her stepfather, leaving him hospitalised.

Simmone Williams explained that she and her ex-boyfriend, Jamal Paddy parted ways since June 2024.

She said they separated due to Paddy being unfaithful, among other issues.

After the breakup, Williams said she went to the United States of America but her ex-boyfriend would constantly harass her family.

“It’s when I broke it off with him that’s when I started seeing all these different patterns and I refuse to go back because that wouldn’t be healthy for me as a woman. I received messages from him threatening me and my family saying I better not come back to Guyana or else he’s going to kill me and my family, things of that sort,” the woman related.

Frustrated and tired of the constant harassment, Williams told this publication that she had contacted the man’s relatives for help.

“I live here in the States so I didn’t know how to go about contacting Guyana Police, so I reached out to the family, so the family could try and get him some help because that’s the closest thing to him. His brother, Denzel, said to cease all communication with Jamal. So, I blocked him on social media. Sometimes I’m at work and I am getting like 15 to 20 phone calls back-to-back. If I don’t answer the phone, he will go and use his mother phone to call. I ended up blocking her as well.”

Williams revealed that Paddy also resorted to sending her threatening emails.

In an unfortunate turn of events, the woman revealed that the man recently took the situation to another level. On Sunday, her stepfather, Godfrey Sutherland was brutally attacked, allegedly by the ex-boyfriend, at his home at Better Hope, East Coast Demerara.

“So, he started off with Mr. Godfrey because to be honest with you, when he was working in town, he stayed by my mom house. He stayed with Mr. Godfrey. So, he knows when he leaves to go to the farm and he knows what time he comes back… And what he did, he hid in the yard and he hit Mr. Godfrey behind his head and then he started chopping him and he took a chair and put it over his head,” the woman related.

Her stepfather, she relayed, is currently hospitalised. Paddy, an ex-policeman whose last known address is Fyrish, Region Six, remains on the run.

In light of Sunday’s incident, the woman revealed that she is afraid to travel back home to visit her family.

