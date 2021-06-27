Woman killed while attempting to cross WCD road

A 56-year-old pedestrian, Sherrane Hollingsworth of Fifth Street Meten-Meer-Zorg, West Coast Demerara, was killed today after being struck by a truck on the WCD Public Road.

The accident occurred at about 14:20 hours at De Kendren, WCD.

Police say motor lorry, #GZZ 4439 driven by a 60-year-old resident of of Ruimzeight Gardens, WCD, was proceeding west along the southern side of the De Kendren Public Road when it was alleged that Hollingsworth, who was standing on the northern side of the road after observing the traffic, walked across the road and into the path of the vehicle.

As a result, the front left side of the lorry collided with the pedestrian, causing her to fall to the road surface where she received injuries about her body.

She was picked up by public-spirited citizens in an unconscious state and taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital, where a doctor pronounced her dead on arrival.

Notice of intended prosecution was served on the driver, whose breathalyzer test showed 0.000% BAC micrograms.

The driver remains in custody as investigations continue.