Woman killed in ECD shoot-out identified as Better Hope resident

The woman, who was killed last night in a shoot-out between law enforcement officials and Mazaruni Prison escapees, has been identified as 49-year-old Savita Rajkumar of Better Hope (South) Squatting Dam, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

She was positively identified by her daughter Shenike Williams, a 26-year-old housewife of Friendship Squatting Area, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

Police said the woman was a close acquaintance of one the two fugitives who were also killed during the shoot-out. The dead fugitives have been identified are Imran Ramsawack and Ryan Jones.

The incident occurred at around 20:40hrs on Monday at the Better Hope Backlands, ECD.

In a statement, the Guyana Police Force said its ranks were acting on information received when they proceeded to the fugitives’ hideout.

“The ranks observed that there were three wooden shacks on the field with two partly constructed ones. The Police ranks began clearing the first shack but no one was seen. As the ranks were approaching the second shack, a voice was heard in the third shack and the ranks immediately called out indicating Police,” the statement explained.

Police stated that a man immediately emerged and discharged a round at the ranks and began to run away.

However, the officers returned fire. Two men and the female were wounded while a third man escaped. The wounded eventually succumbed to their injuries.

A sawn-off double barrel shotgun was found at the scene.

Investigations are in progress.