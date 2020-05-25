Woman killed in East Coast accident identified

The woman who was on Sunday evening struck down and killed by a speeding car in the vicinity of Pigeon Island, East Coast Demerara (ECD) has been identified as 61-year-old Bibi Zalima Subrattie.

The now dead woman’s address was given as Pigeon Island Squatting Area, ECD. Reports received revealed that the car that was involved in the accident was driven by a special constabulary.

According to information reaching INews, the accident occurred at about 18:15h and involved motorcar bearing registration number, PKK 9991.

The car was reportedly driving along the East Coast Highway and suddenly changed lanes to overtake another vehicle but instead it came into contact with the woman who was attempting to cross the road.

Upon seeing the woman, the driver attempted to swerve but the right side of the vehicle collided with the now dead woman.

As a result, Subrattie fell onto the roadway where she sustained severe head and bodily injuries. The woman reportedly died on the spot but it was until after an ambulance arrived at the scene, she was pronounced dead by medical personnel.

Her body was later picked up and taken to the Lyken’s Funeral Home awaiting a post mortem.

The driver of the motorcar was detained as police continue their investigations.