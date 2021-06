A woman was this evening killed in an accident at Baramita, Region One (Barima-Waini).

She was a passenger in a minibus which was involved in the fatal crash.

When contacted, Commander Khalid Mandall confirmed that a woman died in the accident. He said ranks are on scene and more details will be provided subsequently.

From all indications, the minibus was the only vehicle involved in the accident.

Inews understands that the driver of the vehicle is hospitalised.