Woman killed in accident at De Kendren, WCD

Christmas will be woeful for the family of a young woman identified only as “Nikki” as a result of her meeting her sudden demise following an accident during the wee hours of Friday morning on the De Kendren, West Coast Demerara (WCD) public road.

Nikki’s boyfriend, a vet identified only as Dr Caleb, was also severely injured.

While details remain sketchy, INews was informed that the duo were travelling in motor vehicle PRR4153 when the driver, alleged to be Caleb, reportedly lost control of the car and crashed into some bushes along the side of the road.

Villagers nearby reported hearing a loud scream and a thunderous crash.

Nikki was reportedly pronounced dead on arrival at a West Coast Demerara hospital and Caleb is presently being hospitalised.

More details will be provided in a subsequent report.