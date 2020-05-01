Woman killed after venturing outside to witness commotion between neighbours

A West Ruimveldt woman was shot and killed in the wee hours of Friday morning, after venturing outside to on-look a commotion, which ensued between a group of men.

Dead is 59-year-old Florence Ford of 24 Front Road, West Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

According to information reaching INews, the incident occurred at about 01:30h. Ford was shot once in the eye.

Granddaughter of the now dead woman, Nicola Castello, told Inews that the woman lived alone with her husband, while her daughter lived on the same property in another dwelling.

At about 11:30PM on Thursday, the family reportedly heard loud noises and voices coming from the street. There, two neighbours –Brian Wiltshire and Timothy Evans were reportedly having an argument to which they armed themselves with cutlasses while one had a gun.

The commotion continued for some time but relatives were unaware that Ford had opened the gate and went outside. As the situation escalated, shots were fired hitting the woman in her eye.

Family members then decided to go outside. “We didn’t get up to see what was going on and then after 12 in the night, we hear it again like somebody chasing somebody and we still didn’t get up. Then after we hear a banging and we got up, open the door and one of the guys had a gun. Everybody else who had cutlasses start scatter,” the granddaughter recalled.

The victim fell to the ground and her daughter rushed outside in her aid.

The elderly woman was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where she succumbed a few hours later at about 06:00h.

Wiltshire was also shot once to the chest, and is currently seeking medical attention in the Intensive Care Unit.