Woman in Berbice Bridge Road accident dies

Thirty-year-old Sherry Alica Jaigobin of Bath Settlement, West Coast Berbice (WCB), Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice), who was injured in an accident that claimed the life of her husband on Thursday last, has succumbed to her injuries.

The woman died at around 06:20hrs today whilst receiving care at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

The accident took place in the vicinity of the Berbice River Bridge Road, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

It was reported that on the day in question the now injured woman and her husband, 33-year-old Vijay Jaigobin, a goldsmith, was travelling along the access road to the bridge at a fast rate of speed. As a result, the man lost control of the vehicle, slammed into a concrete culvert, and ended up in a nearby trench. The car came to halt with its wheels in the air.

Public-spirited persons rushed to the scene and managed to pull the injured couple from the wreckage. They were taken to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital where the man was pronounced dead on arrival and his wife was admitted as a patient.