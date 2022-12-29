Woman implicates her boyfriend in murder/robbery of businessman

One of the women who was taken into custody following the murder/robbery of businessman Shimron Adams, has since confessed to having knowledge of the crime.

The woman, who shared an intimate relationship with the businessman, told investigators that her boyfriend executed the act.

The suspect has since been identified as Andrew Ridley. He reportedly committed the act with a friend, who was also identified by the woman. Ridley, this publication understands, has since been arrested.

The woman told investigators that her boyfriend found out that she and the businessman were in a relationship and since then, he had threatened to rob the man.

The woman said on the night in question, she recognised the suspects when they barged into the business place.

The businessman was killed on Boxing Night at his Durban and Chapel Streets, Georgetown business place.

Adams, 41, who had operated a liquor store, was killed during a daring robbery.

The man who hailed from Macaw Drive in Kaneville, East Bank Demerara was attacked by two male suspects who were reportedly wearing surgical face masks, one of whom was also armed with a handgun.

According to Adams’s 29-year-old lover – with whom he was having an affair +, at around 21:30h on Boxing Night, she had gone to Adams’s business place, and at that time, the businessman was wearing a gold finger ring and one gold band, and had had a small bag hanging on his shoulder.

At about 23:30h, Adams closed his business place and started to pack items into a freezer.

About ten minutes later, Adams opened the shutter for them to leave from the bottom flat, and according to the woman, in the blink of an eye, the two suspects entered the building via the same shutter and ordered them to lie on the ground, and they complied.

The unarmed suspect then took off the businessman’s gold band and finger ring and ordered him to get up, which he did. She said the suspect then held onto the businessman’s shoulder bag and pulled at it, but Adams continued to hold onto the bag to prevent the suspect from taking it.

The suspect who was armed with the firearm then discharged a round at Adams, and it struck him in his right abdomen. He fell to the ground and remained unconscious, and was subsequently rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The scene was processed by ranks from CID Headquarters, and one 9mm spent shell and one warhead were recovered.