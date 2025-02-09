Woman hospitalised after being shot with arrow & bow

A female pork-knocker was wounded after she was shot with a bow and arrow by her drunken son-in-law.

The injured woman has been identified as Edith Gouveia of Five Star Landing, North West District, Region One.

The incident occurred at about 21:00h on Friday. The suspect has been identified as Romel Thomas called ‘Soldier’.

Police say that the suspect went to the victim’s camp, which is located at Five Star Landing, North West District. He was in a drunken state, which caused the victim to chase him out of her Camp.

The suspect became angry, armed himself with an arrow and bow and returned to his mother-in-law’s camp.

He then used the bow to shoot his mother-in-law with an arrow on the left side of her back.

The suspect then escaped in a canoe via the river. The victim was rushed to Baramita Cottage Hospital and was later transferred to GPHC for Ultra Sound and to remove the arrow from her body. The victim is in a stable condition.

Investigations are ongoing.

