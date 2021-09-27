Woman gets bail for wounding abusive husband

A vendor accused of wounding her spouse was on Friday released on $50,000 bail when she made an appearance before Magistrate Annette Singh at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Shari Alphonso, 38, of East Ruimveldt Squatting Area, pleaded not guilty to the charge which stated that on September 19, at the aforesaid address, she unlawfully and maliciously wounded Anthony Roach.

During her address to the Magistrate, Alphonso told the court that on the day in question, she and Roach were arguing when he hit her. In retaliation, the woman said she grabbed something and lashed the man about his body. She further requested to be seen by a doctor, because she was also assaulted.

According to the Prosecutor, Roach was hospitalised for several days after the incident.

The Prosecutor did not oppose the woman being released on bail. He, however, asked that Roach and Alphonso be placed on a bond to keep the peace. The Prosecutor told Roach that if he needed any of his belongings from the woman’s house that he should have a Police rank accompany him there.

Magistrate Singh instructed that Alphonso be examined by a doctor. This case continues on October 15, 2021.