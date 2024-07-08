Woman found murdered at Diamond identified as Venezuelan national

The woman who was found murdered along the New Diamond Development Housing Scheme, East Bank of Demerara (EBD) roadway over the weekend was identified as Venezuelan national, Fabianna Bentancourt.

Police on Sunday stated that her body was found lying on the road leading into the housing scheme, an area primarily under construction.

According to initial reports, employees of a local construction company stumbled upon the scene while traveling to refuel an excavator being used for bridge construction in the vicinity. The mother of three was found lying face down on the roadway. The workers informed the police, who went to the scene.

At the time of discovery, the deceased was dressed in a white jersey with a female photograph, black jeans, and black pumps. She bore a distinctive butterfly tattoo on her right arm, and her head was found in a pool of blood.

Detectives recovered a 9mm spent shell casing approximately ten feet from where the victim lay, along with a cell phone in close proximity to her body. An examination revealed a gunshot wound at the back of her head, indicating murder.

Investigations are continuing.

