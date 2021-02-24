Woman found dead in ACME building

Sandra Dee-Barker, 54, of Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara (WBD) was this morning found dead in her office at the ACME Building on Regent and King Streets, Georgetown.

Dee-Barker was a manager of the ACME General Store.

Police said at around 07:45hrs today, they received a report of a body found in the third-storey of the building.

The body was examined by EMT technicians and pronounced dead. Police said no marks of violence were seen on the body nor were there any signs of breakage on the building.

The woman’s body was discovered by a 25-year-old colleague, and later identified by her brother Philip Barker of Caneview Avenue, South Ruimveldt Garden.

Police said information received suggests that the woman was last seen alive on Monday at around 17:30hrs.

The body is presently at the Lyken Funeral home awaiting a postmortem.