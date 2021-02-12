Woman fatally stabs reputed husband who threatened to kill her

A woman has admitted to stabbing her reputed husband twice to his chest, causing his death on Friday morning in New Amsterdam, Region Six (East Berbice/Corentyne).

The dead man has been identified as Anthony Giddings, called ‘Big Head’, of 14 Pitt Street New Amsterdam.

The incident occurred at about 01:30hrs.

Giddings, who was unemployed, and his 43-year-old lover, also unemployed, had been together for the past four years and they have one child together.

Police say the woman went to Central Police Station where she reported that she had stabbed her reputed husband to death.

The woman, Anita Hannuman, formally of Angoy’s Avenue, had been a frequent complainer of Giddings’ physical abuse and had in the past caused him to be arrested for same.

The woman said that on Friday morning, her reputed husband asked her for a lighter to smoke, but she told him that she did not have any. This, she said, caused Giddings to become annoyed.

The situation resulted in an argument, during which Giddings reportedly pulled out a knife from his waist and threatened to stab her.

The woman told police that, on ten occasions, he threatened to stab her. The woman said she became fearful and ran out of the house.

The couple started fighting on the street, when the woman disarmed her reputed husband and dealt him two stabs to his left side chest.

The woman then ran to central Police Station, about half of a mile away, and reported the matter.

Meanwhile, Giddings was rushed to the New Amsterdam Hospital where he died while receiving medical attention. (Andrew Carmichael)