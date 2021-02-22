Woman excretes 25 cocaine-filled pellets after swallowing them

A 23-year-old woman, who was on Saturday busted with illegal drugs in her possession, has since excreted 25 cocaine-filled pellets after she swallowed them 73 of them in an attempt to evade law enforcement officials.

The woman, who was an outgoing passenger at the Eugene F. Correia International Airport, was arrested after she was busted with a quantity of narcotics in her vagina. After she was arrested, the Barbados-bound woman had also admitted to swallowing 73 cocaine-filled pellets.

In an update on the investigations, Deputy Director of Communications at the Guyana Police Force, Stan Gouveia explained that “as of today, the suspect had excreted twenty pellets over the weekend and an additional five this morning. This brings the total to twenty-five pellets excreted thus far.”

According to the Guyana Police Force, the woman booked Caribbean Airlines flight #BW 215 destined for Barbados but before boarding, she was seen acting in a suspicious manner.

Police said that at about 11:00h, a physical search was conducted and a bulky package was found concealed in her vagina. The suspected cocaine was wrapped in condoms.

It was while being questioned by law enforcement officers, she also admitted to swallowing the pellets. She is at a city hospital for the pellets to be excreted. An investigation is ongoing.