Woman drowns at creek along Soesdyke-Linden Highway

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

Police are investigating the alleged drowning of Seeta Ghannie, a 44-year-old housewife of Lot 65 Garden of Eden, East Bank Demerara, which occurred at Azeeza Akousa Creek, Madewini, Soesdyke-Linden Highway on 2025/02/24 at about 17:30 hrs.

Enquiries disclosed that at about 14:00 hrs on the said date, the deceased, Seeta Ghannie, along with her husband Vijay Ghannie, a 45-year-old Contractor of the above-mentioned address and other relatives went to the creek for a family outing.

Further enquiries disclosed that at about 17:00 hrs, Vijay and his wife were in the water along with other relatives when he left and went to take a drink. A few minutes later he saw his relatives exit the water but did not see his wife.

He immediately raised an alarm and began making checks but could not locate her. About 15 minutes later he found her motionless body submerged in the creek and immediately rushed her to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where she was pronounced dead on arrival by Dr James at about 18:22hrs.

The body of the deceased was checked for marks of violence but none were seen. Vijay Ghannie related that his wife normally suffers from epileptic seizures and that she might have had an attack while she was in the water. The body of the deceased was escorted to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home awaiting a post-mortem examination.

