Woman dies after chopped by propeller in Cuyuni River boat mishap

A Venezuelan woman is now dead after she was chopped by a propeller of a boat engine following an accident in the Cuyuni River, Region Seven.

She has been identified as Maria Williams, 74, of San Martin, Venezuela.

Williams along with another female Venezuelan occupant were paddling in a canoe when they collided with a ballahoo (a vessel) which was powered by a 75Hp Yamaha Engine.

The accident occurred at around 16:00hrs on Sunday in the vicinity of Linette Shop, Eteringbang Landing.

Reports are that canoe was being paddled from San Martin Landing to Eteringbang Landing, Cuyuni River when the ballahoo collided with the boat.

As a result of the collision, the occupants to fell in the river.

During the ordeal, the propeller of the engine chopped Williams several times about her body, which caused her to received injuries.

The woman was retrieved from the river and rushed to the San Martin Landing to seek medical attention in Venezuela, where she succumbed to her injuries about 20:00hrs.

Investigations are ongoing.