Woman dies after being stabbed by partner

A 26-year-old woman identified as Omela Singh of La Parfait Harmonie, West Bank Demerara (WBD), has died hours after she was stabbed to the abdomen by her partner on Sunday.

The woman was listed as critical at the Georgetown Public Hospital and she died last evening while receiving medical attention.

Based on reports received, on the day in question at about 12:30h, the man visited the woman at her home and shortly after an argument erupted between them.

During the argument, the man reportedly began to beat the woman; he also took a knife and stabbed her to the abdomen.

After committing the act, the man made good his escape.

However, neighbours were alerted and the victim was picked up in an unconscious state and rushed to the West Demerara Regional Hospital (WDRH) but due to the severity of the case, she was transferred to the Georgetown Hospital in a critical condition.

The matter was subsequently reported to the Police and based on information received, ranks went to the Canal No 1 Polder conservancy area where the suspect’s motorcar was found abandoned.

Checks were made for the suspect but he was nowhere to be seen. The Police are continuing their investigations.