Woman dies a month after being beaten by son

One month after being severely beaten by her son, a 77-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries.

Dead is Jaganarin Lalta, also called “Bob”, of Lot 29 First Street Adelphi Village, East Canje Berbice, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

The suspect, 35-year-old Totoram Lalta, also called “Elmo”, was previously charged for attempted murder and remains incarcerated.

It was reported that on October 14, the younger Lalta had approached the pensioner seeking money to satisfy one of his habits. When the woman refused, an argument ensued during which he reportedly began assaulting her.

The unemployed man reportedly held her hair, rocked her head and slapped her across the face. As a result of the beating, the woman fell to the ground, hitting her head on a concrete block and losing consciousness.

She was picked up and rushed to the New Amsterdam Hospital where she was treated and transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.

After not regaining consciousness and her condition continued to worsen, the woman was taken home, where she died on Thursday.

Meanwhile, after the matter was reported to the Police, the suspect was arrested and charged after he confessed to beating the woman.

He was remanded until November 27 on the attempted murder charge but he is expected to be slapped with a murder charge instead. Two years ago, the suspect was sentenced to six months’ imprisonment for assaulting his mother.

Following the woman’s demise, her sister refused to provide any information.