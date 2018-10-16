Woman dies 1 month after setting house, husband on fire

One month after setting her West Ruimveldt, Georgetown home on fire thus killing her 56-year-old husband, Christopher Bramble, the woman succumbed to her injuries earlier today.

36-year-old Jewel Coates who had suffered burns to her face, back and arms was admitted a patient of the Burn Unit at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) since September 10.

During her hospitalization, Coates had suffered two heart attacks and was completely bedridden. It was previously reported that on the day in question, Coates locked herself and husband inside of their home before setting the house on fire.

However, she was rescued by public spirited persons who went to her assistance. The house was completely destroyed and her husband’s remains were later found among the debris. The now dead woman was described as “abusive”.