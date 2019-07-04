Woman dead, sister and baby injured after chopped by brother

One woman is now dead after being chopped about her body with a cutlass by her brother.

Her sister along with her 8-month-old baby are nursing chop wounds.

The deceased has been identified as Synthea Cozier, 40, of Moruca, North West District.

Reports are that the 28-year-old brother, who is unemployed and said to be of unsound mind, was at the home he shared with his siblings yesterday at around 13:00 when an argument arose among the trio.

INews was told that during of the argument, the brother took a cutlass and dealt both of his sisters several chops about their heads and bodies. During the altercation, the baby was also wounded.

The suspect then made good his escape.

The victims were rushed to Kumaka District Hospital and then to the Suddie Hospital, Region Two, where they were all admitted.

However, this morning at around 06:30hrs, Cozier succumbed while receiving treatment.

Meanwhile, her sister and the baby’s

conditions are said to be stable.

The suspect has not yet been arrested while investigations into the matter continue.