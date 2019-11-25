Woman busted with over 4kg cannabis in box, haversack

A female vendor who was travelling to Bartica, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) is being processed for court after she was nabbed by Police with more than four kilograms of cannabis in her haversack.

The 24-year-old woman, who hails from Kidram Street, Crane, West Coast Demerara (WCD), was arrested at the Bartica Stelling around 12:40h on Sunday by two ranks that were conducting searches on incoming passengers.

Reports are that the vendor had a brown haversack across her back and was also carrying a cardboard box. Upon seeing the Police ranks, she reportedly started to act in a suspicious manner.

As a result, she was taken to the Bartica Police Station, where the Police ranks proceeded to search her haversack as well as determine the contents inside of the cardboard box she was carrying.

Upon opening the haversack in the vendor’s presence, the cops discovered 21 Ziploc bags, which contained seeds, leaves and stems suspected to be cannabis.

The cardboard box was also searched and two large parcels wrapped in transparent plastic were found, each appearing to have a large quantity of cannabis.

According to the Police, the contents of the 21 Ziploc bags were weighed, and amounted to 24 grams.

The two large parcels that were inside of the cardboard box were also weighed and amounted to 4520 grams (4.52kg).

The woman was immediately arrested. However, the WCD resident only admitted to having knowledge of the 21 Ziploc bags with cannabis in the haversack and denied ownership of the large amount of cannabis found in the box.

The woman is assisting with the investigations.