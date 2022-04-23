Woman busted with cocaine in hand luggage at CJIA

A 25-year-old woman of Lamaha Garden, Georgetown and Jamaica Queen’s New York was last evening intercepted at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) with a quantity of cocaine stashed away in her hand luggage.

The suspect was an outgoing passenger on a Jetblue flight B6 2166.

Reports are that around 21:05h Friday, a search was conducted on the US-based Guyanese’s luggage by a Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) officer at the CJIA.

During the search, the suspected narcotics were found in the woman’s hand luggage, concealed in the walls of her Laptop bag that was inside.

The woman was escorted to CANU headquarters in Georgetown for further questioning. She remains in custody as further investigations continue.