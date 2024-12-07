Woman brutally stabbed by husband in presence of 3-Y-O son

Twenty-four-year-old Claurine Prescod Stoll, a sales representative of Swan Village, Soesdyke-Linden Highway is battling for her life after she was stabbed 15 times by her husband on Wednesday evening in the presence of their three-year-old son.

The stabbing incident which was captured on camera took place along the Kuru Kururu Soesdyke-Linden Highway. The video showed the suspect stabbing the victim repeatedly in the presence of their child who was screaming at the time.

Persons nearby were shouting at him to stop but he paid no heed and continued stabbing the woman until she became motionless.

Based on the reports received, the suspect contacted his wife and requested that she proceed to the “Jamoon tree” located at Kuru Kururu to collect their three-year-old son.

Upon arrival, an argument erupted between the couple during which the suspect armed himself with a knife and dealt the victim a total of 15 stabs about her body. After committing the act, the man jumped into his motorcar bearing registration number PWW 4862 and fled the scene.

The injured woman was rushed to the Diamond Hospital where she was treated and referred to the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC) where she underwent an emergency surgery. Stoll remains in a critical condition.

The suspect reportedly surrendered on Friday and he is expected to be slapped with an attempted murder charge.

--- ---