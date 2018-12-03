Woman beaten to head by husband with hammer critical

A 44-year-old food vendor identified as kilowtie Persaud Lot 53 Houston, East Bank Demerara is now a critical state at a Georgetown hospital after her husband, with whom she has been with for over 25 years, dealt her several lashes to her head with a hammer and left their home.

INews understands that the husband, identified as 54-year-old Wayne Henry, a food vendor, committed the act on Sunday around 18:00h while he was reportedly under the influence of alcohol.

Investigations revealed that the couple would often engage in arguments that would lead to the suspect assaulting the victim, mostly in his drunken state.

On the night of the most recent attack, the suspect came home, under the influence of alcohol, and dealt the victim several lashes to her head with a hammer and left the home.

The victim, this publication understands, managed to raise an alarm despite her injuries and was assisted by public spirited persons and her mother in getting to the medical facility where she is presently a patient.

The matter has since been reported to the Police, who are currently investigating.