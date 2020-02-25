Woman beaten to death in Trinidad, Guyanese man held

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the murder of a woman in El Dorado, Trinidad on Sunday afternoon.

They said they received reports of a domestic disturbance at Eastern Main Road, El Dorado around 15:50h. On arrival, they saw a man covered in blood in the doorway.

The man was speaking incoherently and pointed to a room where they found the bloodied body of Nicole Hackshaw on a bed. She had several wounds to her face.
A piece of wood, believed to be the murder weapon, was found next to her.
Police arrested the man, believed to be a Guyanese national.

Homicide investigators were called to the scene and a district medical officer declared Hackshaw dead. (TT Newsday)

