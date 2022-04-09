Woman arrested for setting fire to Roxanne Burnham Gardens house

A woman has been taken into custody for setting fire to a house at Roxanne Burnham Gardens, Georgetown – leaving a family of five homeless.

The fire started at around 07:16h today.

Water Tenders #107 from the West Ruimveldt Fire Station and #105 and #113 from the Central Fire Station were immediately dispatched to the location upon receiving the emergency call.

Upon arrival, firefighters saw a one-storey wooden and concrete building engulfed in flames.

The building was owned by Aaron Watson, 39, and occupied by himself and fours others.

As a result of the fire, the building and its contents were destroyed.

Officials have confirmed that the purported cause of the fire is malicious setting by a woman who is currently in custody assisting with the investigation.

The Guyana Fire Service, in a statement, is reminding citizens that there are harsh penalties attached to arson attacks and once identified, perpetrators will face the full brunt of the law.