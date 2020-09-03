Woman arrested for possession of 21 grams of cocaine

A woman has been taken into police custody following the discovery of 21 grams of cocaine in her possession.

Ranks, acting on information received, visited a house at Princetown, Corentyne, Berbice at around 12:00hrs on Wednesday.

A search was conducted for stolen articles, arm and ammunition, narcotics and a wanted person.

Subsequently, five parcels of “whitish rock-like substance suspected to be cocaine” was found.

A female suspect was arrested, told of the offence, and was taken to the Springlands Police Station where the substance was weighed in her presence and amounted to 21 grams.

She was placed into police custody, and is assisting with the investigation.