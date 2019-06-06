Woman accused of stealing wigs freed after victim declines to give evidence

A 28-year-old boutique owner who was charged for allegedly stealing more than $300,000 worth of wigs in April, walked free after she appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts on Wednesday.

Ashaka King was accused of stealing the Brazilian wigs and extensions from a business she shared with Alana Lewis. However, when the matter was called on Wednesday, Lewis told the court that she no longer wanted to offer evidence against King.

It is believed that the two women settled the issue between themselves prior to going to court.

Since her arrest in April, King has maintained her innocence. She even took to social media to profess her innocence.

King was represented by Attorney-at-Law James Bond, who told the court that the false accusation was made against his client after she threatened to give Lewis notice to evict the property. King was also accused of threatening Lewis in March. She was arrested, but was later released.